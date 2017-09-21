Bouncing back: Farmers eliminate turnovers, stifle Wildcats offense

EMORY – Farmersville football bounced back quite nicely last Friday against Rains at Wildcat Stadium.

The Farmers (2-1) didn’t turn the ball over and held the Wildcats offense in check enroute to a 49-14 non-district win.

“I was really pleased with how our kids bounced back after the loss two weeks ago. We executed the game plan on Friday, which led us to the win,” head coach Sammy Burnett said. “We won in all phases (offense, defense and special teams) of the game.”

Rains got the ball to start the game and proceeded to mount a five-play drive capped off by a 51-yard scoring run from quarterback Judd McCall.

Farmersville countered with a 49-yard scoring strike to a wide-open Robert Arqueros from Michael Bagwill.

By David Jenkins • Staff Writer • [email protected]

