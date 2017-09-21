Farmersville out to win last non-district game

By David Jenkins

Staff Writer

[email protected]

The first half of the 2017 football season comes to a close Friday night.

Caddo Mills, a Class 4A team, visits for a 7:30 p.m. contest at Fightin’ Farmer Stadium.

“We are going to be challenged for sure,” head coach Sammy Burnett said. “It would be nice to head into district (against Commerce) with a two-game winning streak.”

For scoring updates see The Farmersville Times Twitter account.

Both teams enter the third game on the non-district schedule with identical 2-1 records.

One week ago, the Foxes fended off visiting Lone Oak 42-33 at Ed Locker Field.

In earlier action, they beat Cooper 34-20 and fell against Mt. Vernon 27-14.

Caddo Mills enters this Friday’s contest with six starters back on offense and eight defensively.

“They are big and strong, and do what they do well. Coach (Steve) Sumrow is doing a great job with them,” Burnett said.

Cade Hayden (317 yards an one touchdown, and 342 passing), Payton Hammons (202 and five scores) and Hunter Aycock (226 and a pair of touchdowns) lead the Foxes run-heavy offensive attack.”

Logan Baker is the teams’ leading pass catcher with 121 yards on six receptions.

Defensive standouts are Baker (20 tackles), Colten Stringer (25 tackles), Kaland Dalton (27 tackles), Kaulin Stanger (26 tackles and an interception) and Josh Freeman (26 tackles).

Scoring updates will be posted at the conclusion of each quarter on The Farmersville Times Twitter.

For the full story and photos see the Sept. 21 issue.