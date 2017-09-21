Literacy fREADom focus of events

One of the major goals of all libraries is to promote the freedom to read, regardless of restrictions. Many are combating the power of censorship for National Banned Books Week.

Banned Books Week is being held Sept. 24 through Sept. 30 and highlights the value of free and open access to information.

The week brings together the entire book community –- librarians, booksellers, publishers, journalists, teachers, and readers of all types – in shared support of the freedom to seek and to express ideas, even those some consider unorthodox or unpopular.

“Banned Books Week emphasizes the importance of the First Amendment, which guarantees our inherent right to read. We want to inspire people to read. Here at the library we encourage people to check out whatever book they want and read whatever they choose,” Rike Library Director Trisha Dowell said.

This year, Collin College is hosting its fifth annual Banned Books Week celebration.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

