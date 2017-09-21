National Merit nominee celebrated

For the first time in more than 20 years, Farmersville Independent School District has a National Merit Scholar Semifinalist.

Matthew Renshaw, a senior at Farmersville High School, is a quiet unassuming young man that prides himself on taking education seriously.

It’s in part due to this dedication that Matthew made a 1,480, out of 1,600, on his PSAT, otherwise known as the National Merit Scholar Qualifying Test (NMSQT.) This placed the FHS senior in the 99th percentile throughout the nation, according to Counselor Jill Cooper.

“We are very excited for Matthew and very proud,” she said.

Matthew said when he took the test he expected to get a good score but did not expect it to be as high as it was.

“If you try, you can achieve something like this,” he said. “Students need to know to not blow it off. It matters.”

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

