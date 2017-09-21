Yes Farmersville, there is a Santa Claus

The city’s final budget was approved Tuesday, Sept. 12 with a slight revision made to include $4,000 in additional funds for Christmas lights.

Prior to the approval of the budget, Councilmember Craig Overstreet made an amendment to include an additional $6,000 in the upcoming budget for Christmas lights which will be placed downtown and on the buildings. This was later reduced to the additional $4,000 that was needed on top of the $6,000 that was already included in the budget.

In budget talks, eight items were reduced in the budget including the Christmas light funds to lower the amount of a deficit budget the council would have to approve for the FY 2017-’18.

After discussions about Christmas lights for downtown Farmersville, the council amended its budget by for the lights. Within the budget, there is a total $10,000 allotted for the Christmas lights. Farmersville Community Development Corporation (4B) will match the city’s funds.

Farmersville Chamber of Commerce will also contribute $1,500 to the project.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

For the full story see the Sept. 21 edition or subscribe online.