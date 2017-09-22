Farmersville pulls out non-district victory

Farmersville (3-1) football rode a late fourth quarter score to a 40-36 win over Caddo Mills (2-2) in non-district action Friday at Fightin‘ Farmer Stadium.

With 14 seconds left, Farmersville’s Kobie Sheriff hauled in a 28-yard pass in triple coverage from Michael Bagwill. Eli Alonso added the extra point to close out the first half of the season.

Caddo Mills led, 36-33, prior to that drive on a 4-yard run from Payton Hammoms. He ran in the two-point conversion.

For the story and photos see the Sept. 28 issue of The Farmersville Times.