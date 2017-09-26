Rocks now hidden for National Night Out

Citizens are invited to participate in a scavenger hunt with the Farmersville Police and Fire Department in honor of National Night Out.

Annual National Night Out festivities are set to commence from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3 at the Onion Shed.

To encourage community involvement and have a little fun, police officers have painted a variety of rocks in blue, red and black, and will hide them around town. Community members are invited to bring painted rocks they find to National Night Out. Rocks are now in hiding and are only being placed in public places throughout town such as parks and the downtown area.

All rock-finders will receive prizes at National Night Out and the largest rock, painted black with both fire and police markings on it is redeemable for lunch with Police Chief Mike Sullivan or Fire Chief Kim Morris.

“We thought it would be a fun way to bring the community together with police and fire,” Lt. Brian Alford said.

This year, both the Farmersville Citizens Assisting Farmersville Police organization and the Farmersville Police Association will also be in attendance to help with the event. There will be free food, drinks and games.

National Night Out is an effort to bring communities together to get to know one another and learn more on how to prevent crime within their neighborhoods and city.

Typically in Texas, National Night Out is hosted the first Tuesday of October.

National Night Out embraces the theory of community policing and give law enforcement and fire personnel the chance to meet those on their departments.

Farmersville Fire and Police will also have apparatus available for the public to tour at the event.

