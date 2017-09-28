Farmersville looking for district-opening win

By David Jenkins

Staff Writer

[email protected]

COMMERCE – Starting this Friday every win is crucial in the hunt for a spot in the Class 3A Div. I Region II football playoffs.

Farmersville opens District 7-3A Div. I competition 7:30 p.m. against Commerce at Memorial Stadium.

“That first district game (against Commerce) is always the toughest because it doesn’t matter what their record is in the preseason. They know this (winning first game) is their best chance to get in the playoffs,” head coach Sammy Burnett said. “They are always up for us and it’s going to be a good ballgame.”

The field is located on the campus of Texas A&M University-Commerce on the Frontage Road in Hunt County.

The Tigers enter the contest with a record of 0-4 following loses to Lone Oak 49-27, Leonard 50-48 in overtime, Edgewood 50-30 and just last week 44-24 to Bullard.

“They may be 0-4, but they have been in every game that they’ve played,” Burnett said. “We are going to have to do what we do best and limit the mistakes. If we can do that and stop them we have a chance of winning.”

Commerce enters this Friday’s contest with eight starters back on offense and defense.

“They have some big kids on defense, but I think our speed will counteract that,” Burnett said.

He added, “They have some good kids on offense. We are going to have to be disciplined and limit the big plays.”

Players to keep an eye on are Isaiah Askew, Casey Shields, Jamion Shaw, D.J. Thomas, K.D. Williams, Kedriq Kelley, Larrance Hickson, Jordan Miller, Michael Powell, Jordy Ramirez, Tucson Clayton, Nick Aaron, Randal Wagner and DeAndre Wagner.

Prior to the start of the season, Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine picked the Tigers to take fifth in district.

Playoff qualifiers were Farmersville, Mineola, Mt. Vernon and Winnsboro.

Below Commerce were Grand Saline in sixth and Quitman in seventh.

Scoring updates will be posted at the conclusion of each quarter on The Farmersville Times’ Twitter.

For the full story and photos see the Oct. 5 issue.