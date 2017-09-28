First round concludes Friday

Farmersville will face pair of tough challenges this week in District 10-3A volleyball competition.

The No. 5 state-ranked Lady Farmers (20-6, 4-0, as of Sept. 25) played hosts Sept. 26 to No. 20 ranked Leonard and 4:30 p.m. Friday travel to No. 7 ranked Commerce to close out the first round.

“These next two matches are big. It will decide who has the upper hand going into the second round of district,” head coach Harold Davis said. “Leonard and Commerce have very good teams, so we will have to play our best in order to win.”

Second half contests are with Whitewright (6 p.m. Oct. 3), at Van Alstyne (6 p.m. Oct. 10) and Lone Oak (4:30 p.m. Oct. 13), with Howe (6 p.m. Oct. 17 on Senior Night) and Commerce (4:30 p.m. Oct. 20), and at Leonard (6 p.m. Oct. 24).

By David Jenkins • Staff Writer • [email protected]

For the full story see the Sept. 28 edition or subscribe online.