Thursday, 28 September, 2017
BREAKING NEWS
Rangers investigate Josephine shooting

Related Posts

Facebook

The Farmersville Times

4 hours ago

The Farmersville Times

The Farmersville Times updated their cover photo. ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

The Farmersville Times

8 hours ago

The Farmersville Times

"Historic Downtown Wylie is a great place to meet friends, catch up on the news or just relax. Go to discoverwylie.com for a full list of shops and restaurants." ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

View on Facebook