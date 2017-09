COMMERCE – Farmersville (4-,1 1-0) scored on all but one possesion in a 55-28 won over Commerce (0-5, 0-1) in the District 7-3A Div. I opener at Memorial Stadium.

Farmersville piled up 603 yards on 21 first downs.

Cade Twyford gained a team-high 359 yards on 23 carries and scored three touchdowns.

For the full story and photos see the Oct. 5 issue of The Farmersville Times.