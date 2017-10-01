Today marks the beginning of a week-long celebration of the 77th anniversary of National Newspaper Week, October 1 – 7, 2017.

During this week, The Farmersville Times will not post on social media. However, we will continue to update our website, farmersvilletimes.com, and of course, you can pick up a copy of the Times and find out what’s going on in your community.

The simple reason the Times is not using social media this week is to remind you that without the Times, this page does not exist.

To provide coverage to the community using both print and digital platforms we need your support as a subscriber.

For single copy sales locations: http://farmersvilletimes.com/about-us/

To subscribe: https://www.etypeservices.com/Farmersville%20TimesID246/default.aspx, or email [email protected]

For just a few cents a week, you can be part of the effort to continue to provide real news to your community.