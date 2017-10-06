Farmers plow up district opening win

COMMERCE – Farmersville was firing on all cylinders last Friday during the District 7-3A Div. I football opener.

The Farmers (4-1, 1-0) scored on all but one drive in a 55-28 trouncing of Commerce (0-5, 0-1) at Memorial Stadium.

Farmersville amassed 603 total yards, with 492 rushing and 111 passing on 21 first down conversions.

“The linemen did a great job of blocking, which allowed us to get into the second level of the Commerce defense. That was the difference in the game,” head coach Sammy Burnett said. “The running game allowed us to make some plays in the passing game. When we can do both things well we can be hard to stop.”

At halftime, the Farmers had picked up 14 first downs and gained 237 total yards.

By David Jenkins • Staff Writer • [email protected]

