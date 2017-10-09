Suspect now in custody

Update at noon: Suspect is now in custody. The area is now clear.

The Farmersville Police Department and Collin County Sheriff’s Department are currently searching for a wanted suspect in the area of Summit and Rike Street.

The suspect is wearing a black t-shirt and red shorts. The suspect is bald, 200 pounds and large build. He is known to police and is currently wanted on misdemeanors and now felony evading. The suspect has no violent history.

Please call the police if you see the suspect at 972-782-6141 or CCSO at 972-547-5350.

Avoid the area if possible.