Suspect now in custody

Tuesday, 10 October, 2017
The Farmersville Times

4 hours ago

The Farmersville Times

This month’s Farmersville Quilt Guild meeting is being held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10 in the O. E. Carlisle Civic Center.
The program will be presented by Michelle Kitto owner of Urban Spools in Dallas.
Everyone is welcome, organizers said.
For more information go to farmersvillequiltguild.blogspot.com.

The Farmersville Times

7 hours ago

The Farmersville Times

The Farmersville City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10 in the city council chambers at City Hall.
Meetings are open to the public.
Agenda and packet information is available at www.farmersvilletx.com.

The Farmersville Times

1 day ago

The Farmersville Times

The city has received a grant from the Texas Department of Agriculture (Texas Capital Fund Main Street Grant), which will provide funds to make sidewalk improvements downtown, particularly to improve the city’s Americans with Disabilities (ADA) compliance.
A public meeting to discuss this issue will be held at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10 at the Civic Center, located at 201 Orange Street.
Everyone is invited to attend the meeting to provide feedback and receive information.

