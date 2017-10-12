Citizen greetings: National Night Out hosts large crowd at Onion Shed

Despite rainy conditions, numerous residents decided to meet their neighbors as well as police officers, firefighters and EMTs at annual National Night Out festivities Oct. 3 at the Onion Shed.

The event also hosted the end of the National Night Out Rocks! competition where citizens participated in a PD and FD scavenger hunt to find hidden rocks throughout the downtown area. Prizes, including gift cards to local eateries, were presented to the winners.

