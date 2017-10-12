Citizens Police Academy accepting applications

The fifth class of Farmersville Police Department’s Citizens Police Academy is now seeking applicants.

The class begins Tuesday, Nov. 14 and applicants must be a minimum of 18 years of age and pass a thorough background and criminal history check due to the sensitive nature of police work.

“This program was developed to give you, the citizens of Farmersville, a look at what your officers do on a daily basis. You will receive hands on training in the multiple aspects of police work, all in a safe and controlled environment,” Class organizer and police officer Jay Crawley said.

Training topics include arrests, traffic, DWI, weapons and tactical, driving, investigations and ride alongs.

Classes will be held weekly each Tuesday evening for 12 weeks, lasting approximately three hours in duration.

Applications to attend the academy can be picked up in person at the Farmersville Police Department, located at 134 N. Washington St.

Anyone wanting more information or those wanting to receive an application by email, contact Officer Crawley at [email protected]

Applications must be received no later than 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10.

After completing the class, graduates will have the opportunity to join Citizens Assisting Farmersville Police and Citizens On Patrol.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

