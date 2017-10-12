Gettin’ it done late: Farmers execute two-minute offense to perfection

Farmersville football ran the late game two-minute offense nearly flawlessly last Friday in District 7-3A Div. I action.

As a result the Farmers (5-1, 2-0) pulled out a 47-44 win over Winnsboro (3-3, 1-1).

“I’m extremely proud of how we were able to put together a drive at the end of the ball game. I thought we executed extremely well,” head coach Sammy Burnett said.

Winnsboro took the 44-40 lead on a Logan Cortez 65-yard run and Desmond Allen ran in the two-point conversion at the 2:30 mark of the fourth quarter.

Trailing by four points with 2:19 left in the game, Farmersville set up shop at their 17-yard line.

By David Jenkins • Staff Writer • [email protected]

