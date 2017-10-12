Tedford inducted into Hall of Fame

The Tedford legacy continued as Robbie Tedford was inducted into the FHS Ex-Students Hall of Fame.

At Old Time Saturday Oct. 7, Tedford joined the ranks of many renown citizens that had been inducted in previous years.

“I’m sure there are many in this audience today who have a memory of one Robbie Tedford. Some may think of him as Robert, others may have their own unique nicknames for him but I have my own special memories of this young man as a high school student and to me he was Robbie Tedford,” Hall of Fame organizer Larry Wisdom said during the award presentation.

Wisdom shared a story from when Tedford was a high school student that took place late at night at the old three-story building that formerly held FHS.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

For the complete story see the Oct. 12 edition or subscribe online.