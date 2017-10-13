Old Time Saturday boasts family fun

Hundreds flocked downtown to participate in the 38th annual Old Time Saturday.

Beautiful fall weather greeted those who donated funds and supported charitable giving for the library, civic center and Senior Citizen center Saturday, Oct. 7.

Though the totals were not available at press time, organizers anticipate funds being around the same as last year, which was approximately $30,000 for the entire event.

“It was a great day for Old Time Saturday! The weather was terrific, the whole day was well attended, and it all came together for family and friends to enjoy,” OTS organizer Chad Whitaker said. “A special thanks to our sponsors, the city of Farmersville, and our OTS planning committee who volunteered their time and energy to make it a day to remember.”

A large amount of money was raised by the Little Mr. and Miss Old Time Saturday. The youngsters raised $7,119 by selling raffle tickets for a quilt and an electronic tablet.

