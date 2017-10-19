Band shows world it’s not alone

Notes of achievement are being heralded far and wide with regard to the Farmersville High School Marching Band.

Not only are band members making good grades, earning awards at a variety of competitions but they are also making those who watch their show know they are not alone.

This year, which is a state marching competition year for the FHS Class 3A band, the show’s theme is ‘Alone.’

The halftime show addresses challenges that everyone, especially teens face, including insecurity, loneliness, bullying and suicide within communities today.

The performance includes backdrops portraying labels of Loner, Loser, Misfit, Outcast and Reject, and the band begins the show with a complete feeling of desperation and anger from rejection and hurt.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

