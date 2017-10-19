Big week ahead for Lady Farmers: District leader Commerce comes to town Friday

A pair of District 10-3A wins puts the playoff bound Lady Farmers in a tie atop the standings.

They needed to defeat visiting Howe on Oct. 17 and district leader Commerce at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

“This match (versus Commerce) will be for a share of the district lead so we will need to bring our best game,” head coach Harold Davis said.

As of Oct. 16, Farmersville was 24-7 overall and second in the standings at 8-1.

Sitting third and fourth were Leonard and Van Alstyne. Below the cut off line for the postseason were Whitewright, Howe and Lone Oak.

By David Jenkins • Staff Writer • [email protected]

For more stories like this subscribe to our print or e-edition.