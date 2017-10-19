Deadline approaching for veterans photos

Each year, thousands of veterans are honored with an annual celebration called Veterans’ Day on Nov. 11.

This year, The Farmersville Times, would like to pay special tribute to those veterans and active duty personnel in a special section publishing Nov. 9.

However, we need your help.

If you have a veteran or active duty military personnel that you want to honor for Veterans’ Day please send us their photo, along with name, branch of service and years served for inclusion in the section. Deadline for photos is Oct. 27.

Email photos and information to [email protected] or bring it by the newspaper office at 101 S. Main St. in downtown Farmersville. Any size photo is acceptable and photos may be picked up a week after the section publishes.

All branches of service are included as well as all wars and conflicts. Photos from multiple family members that have served are allowed and encouraged.

If your photo has been published in the past editions, it will once again be included as part of the section. For more information call 972-784-6397 ext. 30.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]

For more stories like this subscribe to our print or e-edition.