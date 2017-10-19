Farmersville Main Street manager resigns after 14 years

Those who know the accomplishments of the Farmersville Main Street Program are probably familiar with one name: Adah Leah Wolf.

Often seen in the background or working on projects behind the scenes, Wolf has been the Farmersville Main Street Manager since July 2003.

She resigned from her post and her last day will be Oct. 31. The city has begun searching for a replacement, but the search according to City Manager Ben White could take as long as six months.

Main Street manager positions are typically associated with the Texas Main Street program. In Farmersville, the salary is funded by the Community Development Corporation (4B.)

Wolf discovered Farmersville in 1998 when her husband’s band, the E-Flat Porch Band, decided to record an album. As luck would have it, the studio was in downtown Farmersville. She had prior experience with the town when she was working for the Collin County Farm Museum. She would visit the Rike Library to research cotton farming in the county.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

For the full story see the Oct. 19 issue or subscribe online.