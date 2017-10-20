Early voting for Constitutional Amendments starts Monday

Loosening restrictions on holding raffles and limited property tax relief are some of the changes in Texas law sought in a Constitutional Amendment election on Nov. 7.

Early voting for the election started Monday, Oct. 23 and runs through Friday, Nov. 3.

Farmersville voters wanting to vote at a location in town can only do so from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Monday, Oct. 23 through Friday, Oct. 27.

Voters can vote at other locations throughout the county from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23 through Friday, Oct. 27; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28; 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29 and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30 through Friday, Nov. 3.

Nearby early voting locations include the Princeton City Hall, located at 123 W. Princeton Dr., Smith Library in Wylie, located at 300 Country Club Rd. and Lavon City Hall, located at 120 School Road or any of the Collin County Election Centers.

At the polls, voters must submit one of seven accepted forms of photo identification, a Texas driver license, Department of Public Safety-issued election ID certificate, personal ID card, or handgun license, United States military ID card, U.S. citizenship certificate, or U.S. Passport.

Proposed Constitutional Amendments on the ballot are:

Proposition 1 granting property tax exemptions to certain partially disabled veterans, or their surviving spouses, whose homes were donated to them by a charity for less than the market value.

Proposition 2 easing restrictions on home equity loans by lowering the cap on fees associated with the loan from three percent to two percent of the original principal amount of the extension of credit, specify the list of authorized home equity loan lenders, change the threshold for an advance of a home equity line of credit and allow agricultural property owners to obtain home equity loans.

Proposition 3 preventing office holders appointed by the governor and receiving no salary to serving past the expiration of their term.

Proposition 4 requiring any court that receives a constitutional challenge to a state law to notify the state attorney general of the challenge.

Proposition 5 expanding the definition of a professional sport team to provide more team-connected foundations the opportunity to hold charitable raffles. The proposition also removes a requirement that the professional sports team foundation had to exist before Jan. 1, 2016.

Proposition 6 authorizing the state legislature to provide an exemption from property taxes to surviving spouses of first responders killed in the line of duty.

Proposition 7 permitting credit unions and other financial institutions to conduct raffles and other promotional activities to encourage savings.

On Election Day, which is Tuesday, Nov. 7, voters can cast their ballots at First Baptist Church Farmersville Youth Building, located at 201 Farmersville Pkwy. from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

By Joe Reavis • Staff Writer • [email protected]

