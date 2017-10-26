Angel Tree signups quickly approaching

As All Hallow’s Eve approaches, perhaps the only thing more frightening is that there are only 60 days until Christmas.

That means for those interested in signing up for Farmersville’s Angel Tree and those interested in adopting, it may be time to think ahead.

Signups for the Angel Tree program will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5 and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 6 at the First United Methodist Church of Farmersville, located at 201 N. Main St.

Everyone is encouraged to both sign up for help and encouraged to consider becoming donors. Donor packages will be available at the Farmersville Police Dept. after the sign up days conclude.

Unlike prior years, Allen Community Outreach will not be assisting with the Farmersville Angel Tree project.

“It is totally Farmersville’s now,” Outreach Alliance coordinator Judy Brandon said.

This year’s board for the Angel Tree is comprised of Brandon, Liz Chesson who is lead coordinator for the Angel Tree project, Linda Foy, Lisa Eastman, Ginger Ketcher, Brian Alford and Shacee Jackson.

“We really want people to go ahead and start donating,” Brandon said.

The thought behind requesting donations now is that individuals may have more disposable income right now than during the holiday season.

Anyone wanting to donate funds for the program can do so by dropping donations at Independent Bank in Farmersville in the account earmarked for Farmersville Outreach Alliance: Angel Tree.

“Financial donations really help with the project,” she said.

With over 200 children signed up last year and more expected, every little bit counts. Donations are also tax exempt since the organization is a 501c3 nonprofit.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

