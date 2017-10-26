Halloween events to scare up support this Saturday

Those looking for a spooky good time this weekend have a couple of different events to show off their Halloween spirit.

The Farmersville Chamber of Commerce will be hosting two spirited events, Saturday, Oct. 28.

The first is the Trick it Up Bike Ride, which will be held starting at 9 a.m.

Trick it Up simply means that the ride is Halloween themed and decorations on bikes are encouraged.

The event will also include a Saint Arnold’s beer garden party and lunch at the Onion Shed free for registered riders from noon to 3 p.m., live music provided by the Clay Potter’s Band, free gifts and information from local businesses for riders. There are 4-5 rest stops with drinks, snacks and porta-potties for the ride and sag wagons will be available.

Registration for the event has already started and the chamber anticipates between 500 and 700 riders to participate on that day.

Registration the day of the event will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Onion Shed, located at 154 S. Main Street.

“We believe the Trick It Up Bike Ride and Scare On The Square are huge opportunities to bring people to town. That includes tourists and especially our residents. We are getting the word out about Farmersville and what all we have to offer. So fun, free or affordable events like these show we are not a sleepy little town but a vibrant city with lots to do, and so much to offer,” Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lisa Eastman said. “Clay Potter will have his auction that same night, and the music hall will be open – all that said, there could easily be close to one thousand people in Farmersville that day who don’t ordinarily come. How exciting is that!”

That being said, both the chamber and the Farmersville Police Department are asking drivers to be aware of the events in town. Riders will be traveling throughout town especially along Hwy. 78 to Blue Ridge and along FM 2194.

Ghosts and goblins of the cute variety are invited to attend the annual Halloween event, Scare on the Square from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Last minute vendor forms for this event are available online at www.farmersvillechamber.com.

“We invite any business to get involved, be seen, referred and heard when you set up a booth space at Scare On The Square. Chamber members can get a booth space for just $15. For non-Chamber members the spaces are $25, or for food vendors it’s only $50,” Eastman said.

There will be several food vendors, including barbecue and street tacos, so trick-or-treaters are invited to have dinner at the event.

Also during the event there will be a costume contest at 5 p.m. for all ages sponsored by Simplexity with cash prizes, a pet contest at 6 p.m. sponsored by All Heart Veterinary Center with prizes, free games on the bricks sponsored by participating businesses, a free Halloween photo booth sponsored by The Hay Loft, a dunkin’ booth with FISD coaches and bounce houses with a $5 arm band available for unlimited access and a goody bag.

The square will be shut to traffic from Clay Potters Auction House to Main Street Antiques on Main Street and to the Farmersville Auto Supply store during Scare on the Square.

Those looking for other Halloween and fall events can also enjoy a Trunk or Treat at First Baptist Church of Farmersville Tuesday, Oct. 31.

The event, which is open to kids and families of all ages, will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the parking lot in front of the FBC Youth Building and inside the church’s gymnasium.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

