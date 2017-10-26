Saturday, 28 October, 2017
BREAKING NEWS
Halloween events to scare up support this Saturday

Related Posts

Facebook

The Farmersville Times

6 hours ago

The Farmersville Times

The Farmersville Marching Band will be performing at UIL Area competition at C.H. Collins Stadium in Denton Saturday, Oct. 28.
The band is estimated to play around 2:45 p.m., though that time could change between 15 to 30 minutes depending on the outcome of other regional band competitions on Wednesday.
Updates will be made on www.farmersvilletimes.com. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

View on Facebook