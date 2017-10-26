Program qualifies for state meet in Round Rock

GRAND PRAIRIE – Farmersville cross country is headed to the Class 3A state meet once again.

The Lady Farmers claimed third place in Monday’s Region II meet at Lynn Creek Park. Also moving on are Eustace (first), Pilot Point (third) and Van Alstyne (fourth).

“The girls advancing to state is huge. It’s a tremendous step forward and I’m proud of all they have accomplished this season,” head coach Ethan McDonald said. “They’ve been hungry and this has been their goal since the end of last season. I know they have yet to run their best race collectively.”

The state meet is Saturday, Nov. 4 in Round Rock and Old Settlers Park.

By David Jenkins • Staff Writer • [email protected]

