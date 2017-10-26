Veteran Section photo submissions due by Friday

Farmersville Fire Department-Texas

Pink Heals of Collin County along with Pink Heals National Tour will be hosting a Pancake Breakfast at the Farmersville VFW Hall this Saturday, October 28th. The Breakfast will begin at 8 am. The cost will be $7 for Adults and $5 for children 10 and under. For those who do not like pancakes they will have breakfast burritos for $2 each. Come see the Pink Firetrucks and find out what it truly means to support women and their families. They will also be selling Pink Heals T-shirts and merchandise.