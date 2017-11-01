Wednesday, 1 November, 2017
BREAKING NEWS
Farmersville volleyball wins bi-district contest

The Farmersville Times

7 hours ago

Blue Ridge volleyball faces Valley View at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2 in a Class 2A Region II area match at Pottsboro High School. Blue Ridge, District 11-2A champion, had a bye in the first round and Valley View beat Alvord in three sets during bi-district. Valley View was the runner up from 10-2A. ... See MoreSee Less

1 day ago

Do you come from a military family? If so, we would like to talk to you for a Veterans Day story. Please message us contact information and basic background information. ... See MoreSee Less

4 days ago

FHS Band just placed 1st at the Area competition in Denton and is headed to the State Marching Band Competition in San Antonio! Congratulations Band!! ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

