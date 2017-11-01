Farmersville volleyball wins bi-district contest

CELINA – Farmersville opened the Class 3A Region II volleyball playoffs with a four-set win over Ponder on Tuesday night.

The Lady Farmers were victories 29-27, 20-25, 25-20, 25-21 over the District 9-3A third place finisher at Celina High School.

Farmersville squares off 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4 versus 11-3A champion Sunnyvale in area at Wylie East High School. The Lady Raiders beat Edgewood 23-25, 25-16, 25-9, 25-19 in bi-district.

Farmersville and Sunnyvale squared off earlier in the season. The Lady Farmers won the first match in three sets during a tournament at Commerce and the Lady Raiders took the second contest in five sets at home.

For the full story and photos from both playoff games see the Nov. 9 issue of The Farmersville Times.