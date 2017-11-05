Barn quilt tour talks underway

Farmersville has taken the first steps to possibly make the community a quilt barn trail city.

At the request of Farmersville Quilt Guild, the topic was up for discussion at the Tuesday, Oct. 24 city council meeting.

Guild president Elizabeth Andrus presented information about the program. Essentially, the trail features barn quilt designs built on wood or metal pieces. The “quilts” are then displayed on businesses, residences, barns or in parks along a trail.

“It would enhance our sense of community,” Andrus said.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

