Hill running for County Judge

Collin County Commissioner Chris Hill, Precinct 3, announced last week that he is running for the office of County Judge and resigned the office he has held since 2013.

Hill will seek the Republican Party nomination in the March 6, 2018 Primary Election as the first step in trying to secure the office of county judge in the November 6, 2018 General Election.

Because he resigned his county commission post with more than half of the 4-year term remaining, County Judge Keith Self, who has decided not to seek another term, will appoint someone to serve Precinct 3 until after General Election ballots are canvassed.

Candidates can file from Nov. 11 through Dec. 11 for political party primaries to run for county commissioner in precinct three.

Hill, who was elected as county commissioner in 2012 and re-elected in 2016, announced his campaign for County Judge on Thursday, Oct. 26, at reception in a Frisco hotel, citing a record of fiscal discipline, tax reduction and common-sense decision making.

