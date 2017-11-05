Students embrace history at Bain-Honaker House

Fifth grade students got to see what the 1900s was like in Farmersville as they embraced the historical society’s annual event.

For the 22nd year, Farmersville 1900s was held Wednesday, Oct. 25 and Thursday, Oct. 26 at the Bain-Honaker House by the Farmersville Historical Society.

The program, which started in 1996, has been instrumental in creating an interest for many children, – an interest in learning the history of the community and those ancestors who long ago created it.

Since the median age of those that belong to the Farmersville Historical Society has been rising, the organization depended on help from the community during this year’s event.

Volunteers from First Baptist Church, First United Methodist Church, Farmersville Fire Department and Farmersville Police Department helped out the society.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

