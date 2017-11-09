FISD to host veterans service Friday

Those wanting to honor veterans this weekend are invited to several different area events.

Farmersville Independent School District is inviting all veterans and community members to participate in Veterans’ Day ceremonies and activities Friday, Nov. 10.

Activities kick off at 8:05 a.m. at Tatum Elementary School with a flag raising ceremony.

At 8:30 a.m., there will be a free veterans breakfast at Farmersville High School. A program honoring the veterans will be held at 9 a.m. at the high school.

Activities are open to all veterans and active duty personnel.

To RSVP for breakfast call Barbara Dryer at 972-782-6601.

In Princeton, there will be a community-wide ceremony at 11 a.m. Saturday at Veterans Memorial Park downtown. Program speaker is VFW Post Commander Pete Hersom.

Cadets in the Princeton High School Junior ROTC unit will present the colors during the ceremony, the PHS band will plan the national anthem and a medley of patriotic songs, and veterans will carry flags representing each United States military branch.

Veterans Day was originally known as Armistice Day, it noted the signing of the Treaty of Versailles at 11 a.m. that ended World War I hostilities. The name was changed in 1954 to honor all military veterans.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

