Resident killed in wreck in Oklahoma

A Farmersville woman was killed in a motorcycle wreck in Oklahoma over the weekend.

According to reports, Sherri Smith, 55, was traveling with Edward Smith, 62, when their Harley Davidson motorcycle left the roadway and overturned.

Though Sherri was transported via medical helicopter to a hospital in Fayetteville, Ark., she succumbed to her injuries and died Sunday, Nov. 5. Edward suffered serious injuries and is in stable condition. He was also transported to a hospital in Arkansas.

According to information provided by Oklahoma State Trooper Joshua Blake, neither rider was wearing a helmet.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]

Editor’s note: Though the couple was transported to hospitals in Arkansas, the wreck occurred in Oklahoma. The article was corrected to clarify this.