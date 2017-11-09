Running to success: Farmersville places ninth in Class 3A state meet

ROUND ROCK – Farmersville cross country capped off a successful season with a Top 10 finish in the Saturday, Nov. 4 Class 3A meet.

The Lady Farmers claimed ninth out of 16 teams at Old Settlers Park.

District 10-3A opponent Van Alstyne was 12th.

In the top three were East Bernard, Tulia and Franklin.

Farmersville was led by Casie McClure in 38th with a time of 12:43.25 and Aubrie Rich clocked a 12:48.57 for 44th.

By David Jenkins • Staff Writer • [email protected]

