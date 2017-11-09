South Texas church shooting brings questions

Sunday, Nov. 5 while many across Farmersville and the state were opening their Bibles, the deadliest church shooting in U.S. history was occurring at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

With 26 killed and more than 20 wounded, the gunman’s motives at this moment are still unclear other than he sought to kill and destroy, including his mother-in-law.

With the latest in mass shootings striking close to home in South Texas, residents throughout Farmersville and the state have been questioning what the answer is to stop such attacks in the future.

Is the answer stricter gun control laws? More mental health accessibility? Safety within church buildings? Prayer?

Pastor Bart Barber, who is the lead pastor at First Baptist Church of Farmersville, has been answering questions from different directions including from inside his congregation.

While safety, he said, is a top priority for those who attend First Baptist Church and discussions regarding such situations had already been held, the church will not close its doors to anyone.

“We’re never going to cordon off the block and make people pass through metal detectors before they can come and worship Jesus. But there are, of course, things we can do,” Barber said.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

For the full story see the Nov. 9 issue or subscribe online.