Videos: FISD students honor local veterans

Far and wide through Farmersville ISD campuses, veterans and active military were honored Friday, Nov. 10 in observance of Veterans Day.

Students at Tatum Elementary School participated in a flag raising ceremony hosted by local Boy Scout Troop 310 and Cub Scout Troop 309. Kindergarten, head start and first graders sang songs for veterans, including God Bless America, and handed out handmade pieces of artwork and cards.

At the high school, veterans were treated to a free breakfast courtesy of FISD and served by member of the National Junior Honor Society. A program with music from the Farmersville High School band and choirs along with a guest speaker was held.

Videos of the services are featured below.